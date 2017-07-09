Green Day sobre la muerte en el Mad Cool: “Si lo hubiéramos sabido antes, no habríamos tocado”

Flores por la muerte del acróbata Pedro Aunión en el Mad Cool Festival. Vídeo: así era Pedro Aunión. Jaime Villanueva | EPV

El líder de Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, ha difundido a través de Instagram una instantánea del homenaje que se rindió al bailarín Pedro Aunión este sábado en el Mad Cool, acompañada de un mensaje en el que reafirma que no sabían lo que había sucedido en el escenario principal del festival, en alusión al accidente mortal. "Si lo hubiéramos sabido antes no habríamos tocado. No somos gente sin corazón", ha asegurado.

"Ni siquiera sabíamos que había una performance de acróbatas. Estos festivales son enormes", comenta Armstrong. "Estábamos calentando a las 11.25 de la noche. Quince minutos antes las autoridades locales le dijeron a nuestro manager que teníamos que esperar para salir porque había un problema de seguridad, algo normal que suele ocurrir en cualquier espectáculo... No nos dijeron que aquello no era normal", relata el artista.

No fue hasta que acabó el concierto y Green Day volvió al backstage cuando los músicos conocieron la muerte del bailarín que cayó al vacío en plena actuación antes de que salieran al escenario. "No sé por qué las autoridades decidieron no informarnos de lo sucedido. Es la primera vez que nos ocurre algo así en los 30 años que Green Day lleva encima de los escenarios", confiesa el líder del grupo.

"Si lo hubiéramos sabido antes no habríamos tocado. No somos gente sin corazón. Para nosotros la seguridad es lo primero en nuestros conciertos", sentencia Armstrong. "Lo que le ocurrió a Pedro es impensable. Una vez más damos el pésame a su familia y amigos", añade. El grupo expresó sus condolencias por Twitter en la noche del viernes.

Por su parte, la organización del festival manifestó en un comunicado que el festival no se canceló para prevenir un "movimiento incontrolado de gente", ya que en el recinto había hasta 45.000 personas. Asimismo, los organizadores lamentaron lo ocurrido y respetaron el duelo de la familia de Pedro Aunión.